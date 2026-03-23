AAPI Community Splits on Trump's Immigration Policies
A recent AAPI Data/AP-NORC survey reveals that the majority of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders view President Trump's immigration policies negatively. There is a notable discontent regarding his deportation tactics, with a focus on the human impact of strict immigration enforcement. Opinions vary on the perceived threats of illegal immigration.
- Country:
- United States
A recent AAPI Data/AP-NORC poll indicates that most Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) believe President Donald Trump's immigration policies have done more harm than good. Approximately six in ten AAPI adults state that Trump has negatively affected immigration and border security.
Critics of Trump's policies, such as Jeff Ugai from Hawaii, argue that the administration's approach seems more focused on cruelty rather than establishing a sensible immigration system. Arrests and deportations have notably increased, sparking widespread criticism.
Opinions among the AAPI community vary, with some expressing support for stricter measures in certain areas, but a significant majority oppose large-scale enforcement operations. The debate continues over whether illegal immigration significantly impacts social welfare and crime in the U.S.
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