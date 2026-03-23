A Heated Debate: Petrol Prices and Trade Deficits

The Congress lashed out at the government on Monday, accusing it of avoiding necessary petrol price hikes with an eye on upcoming assembly elections. In a debate on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Amar Singh criticized the government for lower corporate tax collection compared to income tax, also noting high net-worth individuals investing more abroad than in India.

Amid rising global crude prices due to Middle Eastern conflicts, Singh alleged electoral motivations behind the government's price control on petroleum products. However, BJP's Nishikant Dubey countered these claims, asserting that the government should be praised for its strategy to diversify energy sources, which now includes 41 countries up from 21 earlier.

Dubey also highlighted the government's efforts towards energy security, rebuffing criticism of past Congress-led regimes. Meanwhile, DMK MP Arun Nehru critiqued government fiscal policies, pointing to trade deficits in Free Trade Agreements with ASEAN, UAE, Japan, and South Korea as areas needing attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)