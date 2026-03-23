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New Leadership at Peru's Energy and Mines Ministry

Peruvian President Jose Maria Balcazar has appointed Waldir Ayasta as the new Minister of Energy and Mines. This decision follows the resignation of the previous minister, Angelo Alfaro, who stepped down after allegations surfaced that he committed rape in 2000. Alfaro has denied any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:51 IST
New Leadership at Peru's Energy and Mines Ministry
  • Country:
  • Peru

Amid a political shake-up, Peruvian President Jose Maria Balcazar nominated Waldir Ayasta as the new Minister of Energy and Mines this Monday.

The appointment came swiftly after Angelo Alfaro, Ayasta's predecessor, resigned on Sunday. Alfaro faces serious allegations of raping a minor back in the year 2000.

Though Alfaro has denied the allegations, he has not challenged the claim concerning the victim's age, who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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