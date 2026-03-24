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Corruption Charges in Telangana Formula E Case Shake Political Arena

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a charge sheet implicating BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and others in alleged financial irregularities during the 2023 Formula E race. The case concerns unauthorized payments of Rs 55 crore, leading to several charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:04 IST
Corruption Charges in Telangana Formula E Case Shake Political Arena
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has intensified its probe into the controversial Formula E race case, naming K T Rama Rao, a prominent political figure, as the primary accused. A formal charge sheet has been filed in connection with alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 55 crore.

Others implicated include senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority chief engineer B L N Reddy. The payments, predominantly in foreign currency, reportedly violated established protocols during the previous government's tenure.

Rama Rao, who denies any wrongdoing, argues that the funds were allocated to enhance Hyderabad's global image. Despite these claims, charges of criminal misappropriation and conspiracy have been levied under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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