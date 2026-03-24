Left Menu

West Bengal Voter Roll Update: Spotlight on 60 Lakh Names

The Election Commission released a supplementary voters' list in West Bengal, following SIR adjudications. Around 60 lakh names were initially marked under adjudication, with 705 judicial officers tasked with determining their status. The ongoing process led to the adjudication of 29 lakh names, but download issues were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:28 IST
West Bengal Voter Roll Update: Spotlight on 60 Lakh Names
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Monday released the first supplementary voters' list in West Bengal. This followed SIR adjudications for names initially marked 'under adjudication' in February's final voters' list.

Around 60 lakh names were scrutinized by 705 judicial officers to decide their electoral status. Of these, 29 lakh have been adjudicated so far.

The lists, although published online, faced download issues. Security was tightened across the state as preparations are underway for the assembly poll scheduled for April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026