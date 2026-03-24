West Bengal Voter Roll Update: Spotlight on 60 Lakh Names

The Election Commission on Monday released the first supplementary voters' list in West Bengal. This followed SIR adjudications for names initially marked 'under adjudication' in February's final voters' list.

Around 60 lakh names were scrutinized by 705 judicial officers to decide their electoral status. Of these, 29 lakh have been adjudicated so far.

The lists, although published online, faced download issues. Security was tightened across the state as preparations are underway for the assembly poll scheduled for April 23 and 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)