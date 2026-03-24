West Bengal Voter Roll Update: Spotlight on 60 Lakh Names
The Election Commission released a supplementary voters' list in West Bengal, following SIR adjudications. Around 60 lakh names were initially marked under adjudication, with 705 judicial officers tasked with determining their status. The ongoing process led to the adjudication of 29 lakh names, but download issues were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission on Monday released the first supplementary voters' list in West Bengal. This followed SIR adjudications for names initially marked 'under adjudication' in February's final voters' list.
Around 60 lakh names were scrutinized by 705 judicial officers to decide their electoral status. Of these, 29 lakh have been adjudicated so far.
The lists, although published online, faced download issues. Security was tightened across the state as preparations are underway for the assembly poll scheduled for April 23 and 29.
(With inputs from agencies.)