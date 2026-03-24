Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Military Plane Crash
A military transport plane carrying 125 people crashed in southwestern Colombia, injuring at least 77 individuals. The incident occurred in Putumayo, a remote province, and involved mostly soldiers. Rescue operations are underway as officials address the accident, highlighting calls for modernization of military equipment.
- Country:
- Colombia
A military transport plane with 125 individuals aboard, mostly soldiers, crashed shortly after taking off in southwestern Colombia, according to officials. The Hercules C-130 plane incident resulted in injuries to at least 77 people.
The crash site in Puerto Leguizamo, Putumayo province, a region bordering Peru and Ecuador, was marked by a significant rescue effort involving local residents and emergency services. Soldiers were transported from the scene using motorcycles as rescue teams continued operations.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed profound sorrow over the crash, while also emphasizing longstanding calls to modernize the country's military equipment, which has faced bureaucratic hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Investigation Targets Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s Alleged Drug Ties
Colombian President Gustavo Petro Facing U.S. Criminal Investigation
US DEA Targets Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Drug Probe
U.S. Federal Prosecutors Investigate Colombian President Gustavo Petro
U.S. Probes Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Trafficker Links