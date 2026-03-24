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Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Military Plane Crash

A military transport plane carrying 125 people crashed in southwestern Colombia, injuring at least 77 individuals. The incident occurred in Putumayo, a remote province, and involved mostly soldiers. Rescue operations are underway as officials address the accident, highlighting calls for modernization of military equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:33 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Military Plane Crash
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A military transport plane with 125 individuals aboard, mostly soldiers, crashed shortly after taking off in southwestern Colombia, according to officials. The Hercules C-130 plane incident resulted in injuries to at least 77 people.

The crash site in Puerto Leguizamo, Putumayo province, a region bordering Peru and Ecuador, was marked by a significant rescue effort involving local residents and emergency services. Soldiers were transported from the scene using motorcycles as rescue teams continued operations.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed profound sorrow over the crash, while also emphasizing longstanding calls to modernize the country's military equipment, which has faced bureaucratic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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