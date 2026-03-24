Seat-Sharing Scramble Intensifies in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Elections

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is fraught with intense seat-sharing negotiations, with both major alliances, the AIADMK-led NDA and the DMK-led SPA, hustling to finalize their seat allocations. Notably, G K Vasan of the TMC confirmed reaching a decision on their seat allotment in the NDA, post discussions with BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge, Piyush Goyal.

In stark contrast, the DMK-led alliance faces friction. The VCK's president, Thol Thirumavalavan, has vocally demanded a more significant number of seats and announced a solo contest in multiple constituencies due to dissatisfaction over the current allotment, further complicating DMK's intricate dance with allies like the Premalatha Vijayakanth-led DMDK and Kamal Haasan's MNM.

The longstanding partners, alongside some new entrants, are navigating a politically charged atmosphere where negotiations are delicate and pressurized, each party prioritizing representation in the April 23 Assembly elections. As other smaller allies settle their numbers, all eyes remain on Chief Minister M K Stalin's ability to keep the alliance together smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)