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Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's 'Personal' Foreign Policy Amidst Global Tensions

Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of foreign policy, labeling it as a personal endeavor perceived as a joke. He argues that Modi's approach compromises India's international relations, particularly amidst the ongoing West Asia tensions. Gandhi claims Modi has overlooked the tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's 'Personal' Foreign Policy Amidst Global Tensions
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising global tensions, Indian political leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to foreign policy, denouncing it as personal and widely ridiculed. Gandhi contends that Modi has forgotten the COVID-19 tragedies and that his policies compromise India's international stance.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House, Gandhi criticized Modi's speech referencing the West Asia crisis, suggesting the prime minister lacks a coherent strategy. He accused the government of neglecting critical issues that could harm the Indian public, particularly in terms of resource management like LPG and petrol.

Prime Minister Modi had urged the nation to stay united in facing global challenges, recalling the unity shown during the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized the need for diplomacy and vigilance but faced backlash from Gandhi, who questioned the implications of foreign alliances on India's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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