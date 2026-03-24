Country's Crisis Strategy Under Scrutiny
Congress MP Kumari Selja criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech for lacking clarity on tackling the global crisis. She urged clarity on India's energy reserves, strategic plans, and international engagements, especially with the US and Russia, to reassure citizens amid rising fuel supply concerns and strategic reserve questions.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Kumari Selja has raised significant concerns over the lack of a clear national strategy to combat the ongoing global crisis. On Tuesday, she questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech, emphasizing that it failed to address the critical issues facing the common people.
Selja highlighted the public's desire for transparency regarding the country's energy resources and the longevity of existing reserves. She further urged the government to elucidate its international agreements, notably with the US, and the future of oil imports from Russia.
Amidst growing anxiety and long queues at gas distribution points, Selja stressed the need for the government to calm public fears by detailing an effective, new action plan that goes beyond outdated policies. Her assertive call for transparency emphasizes the urgency of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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