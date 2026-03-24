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Ensuring Smooth Fuel Supply: Hyderabad Police Assures Citizens

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar reassured citizens that there is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in Hyderabad. Adequate stocks are available, and the supply operates smoothly. Citizens are advised not to panic or crowd fuel stations, and to remain calm, avoiding rumors to maintain normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:24 IST
Ensuring Smooth Fuel Supply: Hyderabad Police Assures Citizens
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In a reassuring statement, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar confirmed on Tuesday that the city has ample fuel and LPG cylinder supplies, with distribution running smoothly. Citizens are encouraged to stay calm and refrain from unnecessary trips to fuel stations, helping to prevent congestion and disruption.

Commissioner Sajjanar took to the social media platform 'X' to stress that there are no shortages in the city, advising residents not to panic or believe unfounded rumors regarding fuel supply issues. The Hyderabad City Police, in collaboration with relevant departments, are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Sajjanar's message urges everyone to remain calm and cooperate with authorities to ensure that normalcy prevails, as responsible reporting and community cooperation are crucial to maintaining public peace and order.

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