Political Shake-Up: Key Portfolios Reassigned Amid Controversy in Punjab

In a swift political reshuffle, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, announced on Tuesday that the transport and prison portfolios have been reassigned. This development follows the controversial arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Bhullar was apprehended on charges of harassment linked to the tragic suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, an official with the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. Disturbing details emerged after a video surfaced on social media, prompting Bhullar's resignation.

Consequently, the transport portfolio will now be managed by Harpal Singh Cheema, while Ravjot Singh will oversee prison duties. These changes mark significant attempts to stabilize the administration amidst growing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)