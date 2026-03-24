Political Shake-Up: Key Portfolios Reassigned Amid Controversy in Punjab
The Punjab government has reassigned key portfolios following the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for alleged harassment leading to suicide. Minister Harpal Singh Cheema now handles the transport portfolio, while Ravjot Singh has been allocated prisons. Bhullar resigned after serious accusations were publicized in a social media video.
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In a swift political reshuffle, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, announced on Tuesday that the transport and prison portfolios have been reassigned. This development follows the controversial arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
Bhullar was apprehended on charges of harassment linked to the tragic suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, an official with the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. Disturbing details emerged after a video surfaced on social media, prompting Bhullar's resignation.
Consequently, the transport portfolio will now be managed by Harpal Singh Cheema, while Ravjot Singh will oversee prison duties. These changes mark significant attempts to stabilize the administration amidst growing political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)