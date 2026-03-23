Political Storm in Punjab: Former Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested Amid Suicide Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has been arrested just days after being accused of harassment linked to an alleged suicide. The arrest follows the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a state warehousing corporation official, who purportedly blamed Bhullar in a video before taking his own life.

Bhullar was taken into custody in Mandi Gobindgarh and is set to appear in an Amritsar court. Amidst a growing uproar, opposition parties demand a CBI probe into the matter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised such an investigation if Punjab MPs formally request it.

The case has sparked a political row, with accusations leveled against the Bhagwant Mann-led government for possible corruption. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vowed that no one, irrespective of stature, will be shielded from legal scrutiny as tensions mount across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)