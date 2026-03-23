Political Storm in Punjab: Former Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested Amid Suicide Controversy
Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested following the alleged suicide of a state warehousing official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who accused Bhullar of harassment. The incident has sparked political tension, with calls for a CBI investigation and protests by opposition parties, while authorities promise a thorough inquiry.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has been arrested just days after being accused of harassment linked to an alleged suicide. The arrest follows the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a state warehousing corporation official, who purportedly blamed Bhullar in a video before taking his own life.
Bhullar was taken into custody in Mandi Gobindgarh and is set to appear in an Amritsar court. Amidst a growing uproar, opposition parties demand a CBI probe into the matter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised such an investigation if Punjab MPs formally request it.
The case has sparked a political row, with accusations leveled against the Bhagwant Mann-led government for possible corruption. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vowed that no one, irrespective of stature, will be shielded from legal scrutiny as tensions mount across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SAD Leader Criticizes AAP Government Over Delayed Arrest in Punjab Minister's Scandal
Political Tensions Flare as Punjab Minister Arrested in Official's Suicide Case
Nuclear Base Breach: Arrests and Enquiries Ongoing in Scotland
AI-Video Viral: Arrest Over Social Media Communal Stir
Ex-Minister Bhullar Arrested Amid Harassment Allegations Leading to Tragic Suicide