Iran Appoints Zolqadr as New National Security Head

In a significant reshuffle following a high-profile assassination, Iran announced on Tuesday the appointment of Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as the new head of the Supreme National Security Council. This development comes after the previous chief, Ali Larijani, was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes last week.

Zolqadr, a seasoned former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, has held a string of prominent positions in Iran's security architecture, including roles in the Interior Ministry and the armed forces' general staff. His appointment was confirmed by the Iranian president's deputy of communications via X.

The Supreme National Security Council, which plays a pivotal role in shaping Iran's security and foreign policy, is headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian. The council includes key military, intelligence, and government figures, as well as representatives of the supreme leader, who holds the ultimate authority on state matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)