Amid Uncertainties, Global Markets Hope for Peace as US Engages in Talks with Iran

Global hope for the de-escalation of the Iran war emerged as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled productive talks with Tehran, although active fighting persists. Trump's extension of the deadline regarding the Strait of Hormuz suggests diplomatic initiatives are prioritized over military actions.

The announcement has offered a glimmer of relief in financial markets, which have been highly volatile since the onset of the conflict. Despite these developments, the death toll has surged, with significant casualties reported across Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and among U.S. military personnel. Displacement figures are climbing as millions face upheaval amid the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, regions like the West Bank continue facing their own challenges as military activities create widespread fear and disruption. The reverberations of the Iran conflict have triggered an array of international responses, with G7 countries remaining wary of the U.S.-Israeli military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)