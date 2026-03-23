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Shiv Sena UBT Moves for Legislative Change

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab announced plans to submit a proposal for the removal of Neelam Gorhe from her role as Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson. The proposal, expected to be submitted to the council's chairman, follows dissatisfaction with Gorhe's handling of House proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:31 IST
Shiv Sena UBT Moves for Legislative Change
Anil Parab
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab revealed the party's intent to propose the removal of Neelam Gorhe as the Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson on Tuesday.

According to Parab's announcement on Monday, the proposal will be directed to the council's chairman due to dissatisfaction with Gorhe's conduct during House proceedings.

This development coincides with the scheduled end of Gorhe's tenure as a council member, with a valedictory function planned to honor her six years of service amidst the retirement of nine council members on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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