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Farewell in the Maharashtra Legislative Council: Uddhav Thackeray's Reflective Departure

The Maharashtra Legislative Council bid a warm farewell to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and other outgoing MLCs. Chief Minister Fadnavis reminisced about his bond with Thackeray, despite their political split. Thackeray reflected on his tenure and urged for Leaders of Opposition in both legislative houses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:34 IST
Farewell in the Maharashtra Legislative Council: Uddhav Thackeray's Reflective Departure
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of camaraderie, the Maharashtra Legislative Council bade farewell to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and eight other MLCs. The departing members received accolades for their service from their peers during the council's session.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis used the occasion to reflect on his long-standing relationship with Thackeray. Their professional and personal associations began in 2010, reached a peak in 2014, and eventually diverged in 2019 after a political split. Fadnavis noted Thackeray's enduring qualities, including his measured temperament.

Addressing the assembly, Thackeray reminisced about his tenure's accomplishments and articulated a need for Leaders of Opposition in both legislative houses, a position currently vacant. The farewell marked an introspective moment as political figures recognized Thackeray's impact on the state's political landscape.

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