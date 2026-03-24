Tragedy Strikes at Khallari Mata Temple: Ropeway Accident Claims Life
In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a ropeway accident at Khallari Mata temple resulted in the death of Ayushi Satkar and injured 16 others. The state government has announced financial compensation for the victims. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, with charges filed against the ropeway company and its employees.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a compensation package following a tragic ropeway accident at the Khallari Mata temple in Mahasamund district. The accident, which resulted in one death and multiple injuries, has prompted an investigation into the incident's causes.
The accident occurred when a ropeway trolley carrying seven passengers plunged to the ground after the cable snapped. The deceased, 28-year-old Ayushi Satkar, was among the passengers. Her husband and another relative were among those injured. In total, 16 individuals sustained injuries, with eight receiving minor harm that required primary treatment.
An FIR has been registered against the ropeway company, Ropeway and Resort Private Limited, its local employees, and other implicated parties. The CM emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the victims' families and ensuring accountability for this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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