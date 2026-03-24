Election Commission Initiates Strategic Shifts for Upcoming West Bengal Vote

The Election Commission has sanctioned a significant reshuffle involving returning officers for the imminent West Bengal Assembly polls, including Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency, an official disclosed.

In coordination with the state's proposal, the commission has ratified the transfers, ensuring returning officers are in place by March 24 to partake in a vital training session set for March 25.

This strategic move, orchestrated by Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra, is designed to streamline the election process. The assembly polls are slated for April 23 and 29, with results due on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)