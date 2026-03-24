BJP and Congress Clash Over PM Modi's West Asia Conflict Address
BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal criticized opposition parties for their comments on PM Modi's Lok Sabha address concerning the West Asia conflict, asserting that the Prime Minister’s positive global appeal should be acknowledged. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of ineffective handling of the situation.
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BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal criticized the opposition's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha concerning the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Sigriwal stated that it has become customary for opposition parties to critique every move, emphasizing that PM Modi's appeal for global peace is being recognized internationally.
Sigriwal told ANI that Modi's message was that India, through the Lok Sabha, is advocating for global tranquillity and that his positive initiatives have been accepted widely except by the opposition, who need to come to terms with it.
In contrast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned Modi's handling of the West Asia crisis, suggesting India has been neglected in international talks. Gandhi described Modi's foreign policy as a 'universal joke,' accusing the PM of making irrelevant remarks without a clear stance on the conflict's impact on India's energy security and trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- West Asia
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- Janardan Singh
- opposition
- Rahul Gandhi
- foreign policy
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