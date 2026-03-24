Contradictions in Controversy: Trump’s Complex Stance on Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump cast his vote via mail-in ballot in a Florida special election, raising eyebrows as he simultaneously criticized the practice.

At a Memphis event, Trump labeled mail-in voting as prone to fraud, urging for legislative reforms in voting regulations through the SAVE America Act, which includes controversial provisions.

However, experts counter Trump's claims, asserting the rarity of mail-in election fraud due to robust security measures in place, bolstering the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)