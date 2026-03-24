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Groom in Disguise: The Deceptive Marriage Plot

A man was arrested for impersonating an IAS officer to deceive a family and demand Rs 15 lakh in wedding expenses. Police apprehended Pritam Nishad after the family discovered his fraudulent identity post-wedding. He admitted never qualifying as an IAS but aimed for financial gain and respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:05 IST
Groom in Disguise: The Deceptive Marriage Plot
  • Country:
  • India

A man faced arrest this Tuesday for allegedly posing as an IAS officer to marry a woman and con her family out of Rs 15 lakh, according to police sources. The victim's family was deceived by the profile of Pritam Nishad, who falsely claimed to be an IAS officer.

Nishad, under the alias Arjun Singh, shared photographs and interviews to secure trust. The engagement occurred in November 2025, followed by a wedding in March 2026, where he demanded Rs 15 lakh for expenses. Doubts arose when the bride's family discovered his true identity.

Police registered a complaint after the bride's family alerted them. The superintendent confirmed Nishad's confession that he never took the UPSC exam and his actions were driven by a desire for money and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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