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Makkal Needhi Maiam will not contest April 23 TN assembly polls, says party chief Kamal Haasan.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:12 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam will not contest April 23 TN assembly polls, says party chief Kamal Haasan.
  • Country:
  • India

Makkal Needhi Maiam will not contest April 23 TN assembly polls, says party chief Kamal Haasan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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