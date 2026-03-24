Political Storm in Punjab After Tragic Suicide of Warehouse Official
The suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official, has ignited political turmoil. Randhawa allegedly faced harassment by former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, now arrested for abetting suicide. Opposition leaders demand a CBI probe, but Chief Minister Mann resists, asserting state police competency.
- Country:
- India
The suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager for the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, has sparked significant political unrest in Punjab. Allegations of harassment directed at former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar have been central to the controversy.
Following Randhawa's death, political leaders swiftly called for Bhullar's arrest. The former minister was taken into custody, facing charges of abetment to suicide and other offenses. The situation escalated when Randhawa's family initially refused cremation, demanding legal action against Bhullar.
Opposition leaders have amplified calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has opposed the demand, asserting confidence in the state police to conduct a fair investigation. The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting deep-seated political tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm: Punjab CM vs. CBI Probe in Suicide Case
Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Police Custody Over Warehousing Official's Suicide
Punjab's CBI Probe Clash: CM Mann vs. Opposition
BJP Demands CBI Probe: Minister's Arrest in Punjab Suicide Scandal
Political Storm in Punjab: Former Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested Amid Suicide Controversy