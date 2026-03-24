Punjab's CBI Probe Clash: CM Mann vs. Opposition
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rejects calls for a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide of an Amritsar official, asserting the state police's competence. The incident has sparked a political clash between Mann and opposition leaders, who demand a federal probe, amidst the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dismissed demands for a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide of an Amritsar official. Mann assured that the state police are fully capable of conducting a fair probe. This development follows a political storm ignited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to initiate a CBI inquiry if requested by all Punjab MPs.
The deceased, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, had accused former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar of harassment in a video before his death. Bhullar, who resigned from his position, was subsequently arrested. Mann stated that a chief secretary-level committee would oversee the investigation, promising legal action against anyone found complicit.
Mann criticized opposition parties, invoking past incidents and questioning their integrity on similar issues. He highlighted previous instances where opposition leaders did not demand federal inquiries. This controversy has escalated as opposition leaders unite against the AAP government, alleging law and order failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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