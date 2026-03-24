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BJP Demands CBI Probe: Minister's Arrest in Punjab Suicide Scandal

BJP president Sunil Jakhar has called for a CBI investigation into the suicide of Punjab Warehousing Corporation's district manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested and resigned amid allegations of torture. The controversy has reached Parliament, with potential CBI involvement pending formal MP requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:45 IST
BJP Demands CBI Probe: Minister's Arrest in Punjab Suicide Scandal
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (File/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP president Sunil Jakhar has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager at the Punjab Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar. Randhawa allegedly died due to torture inflicted by AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, leading to Bhullar's arrest and subsequent resignation as the Punjab Transport Minister.

Jakhar accused the state government of employing various tactics, including threats and intimidation, to suppress the case. Despite this, Randhawa's family remains resolute in their pursuit of justice. Jakhar stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments put pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party to act, potentially uncovering deeper issues if the CBI intervenes.

The situation prompted widespread calls for a detailed inquiry and has become a significant political issue, involving protests from the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation Union. In Parliament, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla addressed the concerns, urging a thorough investigation into the allegations against Bhullar. Amit Shah mentioned a willingness to involve the CBI, contingent on formal requests from Punjab's MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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