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Political Storm: Punjab CM vs. CBI Probe in Suicide Case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for not initiating a CBI probe into a warehousing official's suicide. Majithia accused the government of shielding a former minister. Mann declined the CBI probe, supporting the state police's capability to handle the investigation impartially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:21 IST
Political Storm: Punjab CM vs. CBI Probe in Suicide Case
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Country:
  • India

In a political storm, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia severely criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for refusing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suicide of a warehousing corporation official.

Majithia alleged government complicity in corruption and intimidation to protect former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. This controversy ignited when a video purportedly showing the deceased official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, accusing Bhullar of harassment surfaced online.

Despite calls for a CBI investigation, the Chief Minister dismissed such demands, asserting trust in the state police's capabilities. The situation has intensified, with accusations of shielding and demands for accountability challenging the Punjab government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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