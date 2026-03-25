Danish Election Deadlock: No Majority for Left or Right Blocs
Exit polls from Denmark's latest election indicate that neither left- nor right-wing political blocs will secure a parliamentary majority. The Social Democrats are projected to remain the largest single party, although they are expected to receive fewer votes compared to the 2022 election. The centrist Moderate party might play a pivotal role.
- Country:
- Denmark
An exit poll has suggested that both left- and right-leaning political blocs are unlikely to secure a parliamentary majority in Denmark's election on Tuesday. The election was influenced by concerns over US President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of the kingdom.
The poll, conducted by the Megafon research institute for TV 2, indicates that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's centre-left Social Democrats will remain the largest single party, garnering approximately 21 percent of the vote. This is a drop from their performance in the 2022 election.
Frederiksen's leadership of a unique three-party government that spans the left-right divide is under scrutiny. The centrist Moderate party, led by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, is expected to emerge as a potential kingmaker once again, according to the exit poll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Denmark's Election Drama: Frederiksen's Political Struggle Amid Greenland Tensions
Danes Decide: Mette Frederiksen's Election Test Amid Uncertain Times
Denmark Decides: Frederiksen's Gamble and the Future of Greenland
Turbulent Tides: The U.S. and Denmark's Struggle Over Greenland
Denmark's Electoral Crucible: Greenland, Immigration, and Political Divides