Danish Election Deadlock: No Majority for Left or Right Blocs

An exit poll has suggested that both left- and right-leaning political blocs are unlikely to secure a parliamentary majority in Denmark's election on Tuesday. The election was influenced by concerns over US President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of the kingdom.

The poll, conducted by the Megafon research institute for TV 2, indicates that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's centre-left Social Democrats will remain the largest single party, garnering approximately 21 percent of the vote. This is a drop from their performance in the 2022 election.

Frederiksen's leadership of a unique three-party government that spans the left-right divide is under scrutiny. The centrist Moderate party, led by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, is expected to emerge as a potential kingmaker once again, according to the exit poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)