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Frederiksen's Struggle: Denmark's Political Shift

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen faces her toughest election yet, with the Social Democrats possibly recording their worst outcome in a century. Amidst concerns on migration and welfare, Frederiksen's leadership on issues concerning Greenland and Denmark's defense hasn't translated into domestic support. The result could lead to extended government formation talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 03:47 IST
Frederiksen's Struggle: Denmark's Political Shift

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is navigating one of her most challenging political waters as the Social Democrats brace for potentially their worst election result in over 100 years. Concerns over migration and welfare seem to overshadow her firm stance against Washington regarding Greenland.

Frederiksen, who has been in power since 2019, campaigned on her leadership prowess to steer Denmark through its foreign relations with the U.S. and Europe amidst Russia's aggression in Ukraine. However, the domestic cost-of-living crisis has dominated voter concerns, leading observers to question her standing with the electorate.

With the Social Democrats projected to win only 38 seats, down from 50, and the left-wing bloc barely leading the right-wing, negotiations for forming the government could be prolonged. The anti-immigration agenda by rival Morten Messerschmidt's Danish People's Party has seen a notable rise in support, reflecting growing opposition to Frederiksen's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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