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Delhi Assembly Debates on LPG Supply Amidst Boycott

In the Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA Aaley Mohammad Iqbal raised concerns about LPG shortages, despite the normal supply as noted by the Food and Civil Supplies Minister. Despite a party boycott, Iqbal was present for the Budget Session. The session also passed a censure motion against the AAP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:26 IST
Delhi Assembly Debates on LPG Supply Amidst Boycott
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Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, an AAP MLA, questioned the Delhi government over the provision of LPG, during a Budget Session overshadowed by his party's absence due to a boycott.

Iqbal's concerns came amidst reports of supply panic, though Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa clarified the normalcy of LPG distribution.

The assembly, dominated by BJP members, proceeded to pass a censure motion, highlighting political tensions within the city's legislative forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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