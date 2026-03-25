Delhi Assembly Debates on LPG Supply Amidst Boycott

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, an AAP MLA, questioned the Delhi government over the provision of LPG, during a Budget Session overshadowed by his party's absence due to a boycott.

Iqbal's concerns came amidst reports of supply panic, though Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa clarified the normalcy of LPG distribution.

The assembly, dominated by BJP members, proceeded to pass a censure motion, highlighting political tensions within the city's legislative forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)