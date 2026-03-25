Kejriwal Galvanizes Gujarat: AAP's Promise of Transformation Amid Accusations of Corruption
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal urges Gujarat citizens to vote for a government that serves them, accusing the ruling BJP of corruption and betrayal over three decades. At an Amreli rally, he outlines AAP's vision to transform Gujarat akin to its efforts in Punjab, appealing to farmer concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful rally in Gujarat's Amreli district, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal called on voters to choose a government that truly serves them, launching an attack on the BJP for longstanding corruption and neglect.
Kejriwal, addressing a crowd at the 'Vijay Viswas Sabha', accused the BJP of betraying its voters and engaging in corruption over the past 30 years. He emphasized the AAP's commitment to transforming Gujarat, drawing parallels to its achievements in Punjab.
Highlighting the plight of farmers, Kejriwal urged citizens to form their own government, promising reforms similar to those implemented in Punjab. His appeal comes as Gujarat prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, with the AAP seeking to significantly challenge BJP's dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)