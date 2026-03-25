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Balen Shah: Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister Ready to Lead

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is set to become Nepal's youngest prime minister. A senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Balen will be sworn in after his party's central committee meeting on Thursday, and the subsequent parliamentary party meeting will elect him as their leader. Balen's rise reflects a broader generational shift in Nepali politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:13 IST
Balen Shah: Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister Ready to Lead
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Balendra Shah, known affectionately as 'Balen,' is poised to become Nepal's youngest prime minister, marking a significant milestone for the nation. As a key figure in the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Balen will be the first leader from the Madhes region to ascend to this prestigious position.

On Thursday, Balen will take his oath as a member of the House of Representatives, administered by Arjun Narsing KC, the eldest member of the newly elected representatives. Following this, on Friday, President Ramchandra Paudel will officiate his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister.

Riding on a wave of generational change, Balen led his party to secure 182 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives, enough for a majority government. His victory symbolizes a break from traditional political parties in Nepal, echoed by the sweeping support of the youth and a call for a corruption-free regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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