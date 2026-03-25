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OPS Critiques EPS Leadership: Questions AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Panneerselvam criticized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for lacking influence and facing multiple electoral defeats. He questioned the AIADMK-BJP alliance's leadership, alleging influence from Delhi and highlighting weakened AIADMK cadre strength since Jayalalithaa's demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:44 IST
OPS Critiques EPS Leadership: Questions AIADMK-BJP Alliance
DMK leader O Panneerselvam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a scathing critique, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Panneerselvam took aim at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, describing him as neither influential nor charismatic. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Panneerselvam highlighted Palaniswami's failure to secure electoral wins, citing ten defeats from 2017 to 2024 as evidence.

Panneerselvam further questioned the legitimacy of Palaniswami's leadership within the AIADMK-BJP alliance, suggesting that if Palaniswami were in control, all allied parties would contest under AIADMK's symbol. Instead, various symbols are used, indicating that decisions are actually directed from Delhi, rather than being state-led.

Highlighting internal turmoil post-Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam echoed M.G. Ramachandran's rule for electing the General Secretary, a post meant for democratic election but seemingly bypassed. He has taken the matter to the Supreme Court and expressed confidence in the DMK's forthcoming manifesto, predicting it will surprise political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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