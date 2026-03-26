Maharashtra Legislative Council Acts Against Fake News

In a decisive move, the Maharashtra legislative council has enforced a five-day jail sentence on Ankush Gawande from Akola for publishing fake news about NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on a YouTube channel.

While three others linked to the same act of publishing, namely Ganesh and Harshada Sonawane, and Amol Nandurkar, issued apologies and were let off with warnings, Gawande's non-compliance led to the execution of the punishment.

In a separate incident, the council accepted an apology from NCP leader Suryakant More for offensive remarks against its members, as it extends the report submission time for a related ongoing matter involving notable public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)