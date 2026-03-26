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Maharashtra Legislative Council Acts Against Fake News

The Maharashtra legislative council enforced a five-day jail sentence for Akola youth Ankush Gawande for disseminating fake news against NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on YouTube. Gawande failed to apologize in the House, unlike his colleagues, Ganesh and Harshada Sonawane, and Amol Nandurkar, who received warnings. Meanwhile, the council accepted an apology from NCP leader Suryakant More.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:10 IST
Maharashtra Legislative Council Acts Against Fake News
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In a decisive move, the Maharashtra legislative council has enforced a five-day jail sentence on Ankush Gawande from Akola for publishing fake news about NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on a YouTube channel.

While three others linked to the same act of publishing, namely Ganesh and Harshada Sonawane, and Amol Nandurkar, issued apologies and were let off with warnings, Gawande's non-compliance led to the execution of the punishment.

In a separate incident, the council accepted an apology from NCP leader Suryakant More for offensive remarks against its members, as it extends the report submission time for a related ongoing matter involving notable public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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