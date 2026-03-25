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Rightward Tilt: Keiko Fujimori and Lopez Aliaga Lead Peruvian Polls

Keiko Fujimori and Rafael Lopez Aliaga lead the voter preferences in Peru's upcoming presidential election, according to an Ipsos Peru poll. The poll shows a rightward shift with both candidates tied in support. Many voters remain undecided, with a likely runoff expected after the April election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST
Rightward Tilt: Keiko Fujimori and Lopez Aliaga Lead Peruvian Polls
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  • Peru

In the latest Ipsos Peru poll, Keiko Fujimori and Rafael Lopez Aliaga have emerged as frontrunners in the upcoming Peruvian presidential election, each representing a populist right stance. As of the poll conducted between March 21 and 22, they are nearly tied with 11% and 10% support, respectively.

This survey comes just before the start of televised debates and highlights a possible rightward shift in voter preferences ahead of the April general election. Despite a crowded field of 35 candidates, around 36% of voters remain undecided, creating room for shifts in voting intentions.

Observers note that with no candidate expected to exceed 50% of the vote, a runoff election is likely on June 7. The new president is expected to take office on July 28, amidst a backdrop of political instability with Peru having cycled through eight presidents since 2018.

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