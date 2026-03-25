Rightward Tilt: Keiko Fujimori and Lopez Aliaga Lead Peruvian Polls

In the latest Ipsos Peru poll, Keiko Fujimori and Rafael Lopez Aliaga have emerged as frontrunners in the upcoming Peruvian presidential election, each representing a populist right stance. As of the poll conducted between March 21 and 22, they are nearly tied with 11% and 10% support, respectively.

This survey comes just before the start of televised debates and highlights a possible rightward shift in voter preferences ahead of the April general election. Despite a crowded field of 35 candidates, around 36% of voters remain undecided, creating room for shifts in voting intentions.

Observers note that with no candidate expected to exceed 50% of the vote, a runoff election is likely on June 7. The new president is expected to take office on July 28, amidst a backdrop of political instability with Peru having cycled through eight presidents since 2018.