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Jeweller's Murder Sparks Protests in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A jeweller was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, sparking protests. The assailants fled with a bag of ornaments. Police assured the public of swift action. Additional forces were deployed to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:35 IST
Jeweller's Murder Sparks Protests in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
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A shocking incident unfolded in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, as two bike-borne individuals allegedly shot and killed a jeweller on his way home. The attackers escaped with a bag filled with gold and silver ornaments.

The murder sparked protests in Nadbai's Punjabi Colony, where locals and family members demanded immediate action against the perpetrators. Authorities faced resistance while attempting to transport the victim's body.

Superintendent of Police Digant Anand promised prompt capture of the assailants, citing crucial leads in the case. Meanwhile, additional law enforcement was deployed to ensure peace in the locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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