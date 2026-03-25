AAP's Battle Cry Against Punjab's Drug Menace

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has taken a firm stance against Punjab's drug mafia, rallying party ministers and MLAs to fight without fear or face expulsion from the party. This bold message was delivered during a Malwa zone meeting as part of the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign.

Sisodia emphasized that the fight against drugs is a core element of the Aam Aadmi Party's political agenda, initiated by leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and himself. He demanded accountability, insisting no leader should shirk responsibility and must actively prevent drug trade in their jurisdictions.

In defense of a drug-free Punjab, Sisodia asserted that no participant in the drug trade would be exempt from consequences, even if they are within the party ranks. Punjab minister Hardeep Singh Mundian highlighted the government's commitment to dismantling drug networks and seizing illicit assets on a war footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)