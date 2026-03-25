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Haryana and Russia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Strategic Engagements

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini discussed various sectors with Russia's Ambassador Denis Alipov, emphasizing cooperation in areas like IT and manufacturing. The meeting aimed at enhancing trade and investment, addressing logistical challenges, and fostering cultural and academic exchanges. Both parties recognized the potential for expanding exports and creating job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:34 IST
Haryana and Russia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Strategic Engagements
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance bilateral relations, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini engaged in a detailed discussion with Russia's Ambassador Denis Alipov on Wednesday. The meeting focused on exploring new areas of collaboration in sectors such as IT, automobiles, and agro-processing, which are pillars of Haryana's economic landscape.

The dialogue underscored the potential for boosting exports and improving trade logistics between Haryana and Russia. By acknowledging Haryana's strengths in skilled manpower and a robust MSME sector, both sides deliberated on enhancing market access and creating investment opportunities, aiming for export-driven growth.

Emphasizing cultural diplomacy, the discussions highlighted academic exchanges and sports collaboration as tools for strengthening ties. Saini reaffirmed Haryana's commitment to nurturing international partnerships, appreciating Alipov's acknowledgment of the state's economic potential and progressive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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