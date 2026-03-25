Haryana and Russia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Strategic Engagements

In a strategic move to enhance bilateral relations, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini engaged in a detailed discussion with Russia's Ambassador Denis Alipov on Wednesday. The meeting focused on exploring new areas of collaboration in sectors such as IT, automobiles, and agro-processing, which are pillars of Haryana's economic landscape.

The dialogue underscored the potential for boosting exports and improving trade logistics between Haryana and Russia. By acknowledging Haryana's strengths in skilled manpower and a robust MSME sector, both sides deliberated on enhancing market access and creating investment opportunities, aiming for export-driven growth.

Emphasizing cultural diplomacy, the discussions highlighted academic exchanges and sports collaboration as tools for strengthening ties. Saini reaffirmed Haryana's commitment to nurturing international partnerships, appreciating Alipov's acknowledgment of the state's economic potential and progressive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)