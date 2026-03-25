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Strengthening Ties: India-US Focus on Defence Co-Development

India and the US reviewed their defence ties, emphasizing co-development and co-production of military equipment. The 18th Defence Policy Group meeting in New Delhi, co-chaired by Indian and US officials, also addressed broader strategic relations and regional crises, committing to enhanced military cooperation through exercises and exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:43 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-US Focus on Defence Co-Development
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India and the United States have conducted an extensive assessment of their defence relationship, particularly emphasizing the joint development and production of military hardware. This review was part of the 18th India-US Defence Policy Group meeting in New Delhi, attended by key officials from both nations.

The two sides, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh for India and US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, delved into various elements of their strategic partnership. Among the topics discussed was the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reflecting the global scope of their dialogue.

The discussions reaffirmed both nations' pledge to enhance military collaborations through joint exercises, training visits, and strategic exchanges, identifying critical areas for future co-development and co-production projects in the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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