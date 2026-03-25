Strengthening Ties: India-US Focus on Defence Co-Development

India and the United States have conducted an extensive assessment of their defence relationship, particularly emphasizing the joint development and production of military hardware. This review was part of the 18th India-US Defence Policy Group meeting in New Delhi, attended by key officials from both nations.

The two sides, led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh for India and US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, delved into various elements of their strategic partnership. Among the topics discussed was the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reflecting the global scope of their dialogue.

The discussions reaffirmed both nations' pledge to enhance military collaborations through joint exercises, training visits, and strategic exchanges, identifying critical areas for future co-development and co-production projects in the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)