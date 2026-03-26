Global Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Conflict Impacts Energy and Markets

The escalating U.S.-Iran conflict has reached global proportions, causing significant disruptions in energy supplies and financial markets worldwide. In response to President Donald Trump's assertions that Iran is eager for a deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denies any ongoing negotiations, instead pointing to message exchanges via intermediaries.

The conflict, triggered in late February, has already claimed the lives of numerous high-ranking officials, including Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The resultant energy shock, due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, is impacting businesses globally, from airlines to farming sectors, and exacerbating potential hunger crises, according to the World Food Programme.

A U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict includes demands for Iran to dismantle its nuclear capabilities and cut support for regional allies. However, skepticism remains high among Israeli and U.S. officials regarding Iran's compliance, while military operations continue to unfold across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)