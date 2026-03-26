Fuel Frenzy in Hyderabad: Panic Buying Despite Ample Supply

Tensions are running high in Hyderabad, where residents are forming long queues at petrol stations amid fears of a fuel shortage. Despite assurances from the Telangana government, the panic persists, leading to a chaotic scene at various fuel outlets across the city.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy has called for urgent coordination between the state and central governments to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies. 'The situation is dire, and we need both governments to work together to prevent further panic,' Reddy told ANI, emphasizing the need to build public confidence.

The state's Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies Department has issued clarifications, attributing the perceived scarcity to unnecessary panic buying rather than an actual shortage. Authorities assure that fuel chains remain operational and well-stocked, urging citizens to avoid contributing to the artificial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)