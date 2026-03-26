Left Menu

Fuel Frenzy in Hyderabad: Panic Buying Despite Ample Supply

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy highlights ongoing panic over fuel shortages in Hyderabad, with long queues at petrol pumps despite official assurances. The Telangana government urges collaboration with the central government to stabilize public confidence as authorities blame panic buying for the perceived scarcity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:31 IST
Fuel Frenzy in Hyderabad: Panic Buying Despite Ample Supply
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are running high in Hyderabad, where residents are forming long queues at petrol stations amid fears of a fuel shortage. Despite assurances from the Telangana government, the panic persists, leading to a chaotic scene at various fuel outlets across the city.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy has called for urgent coordination between the state and central governments to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies. 'The situation is dire, and we need both governments to work together to prevent further panic,' Reddy told ANI, emphasizing the need to build public confidence.

The state's Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies Department has issued clarifications, attributing the perceived scarcity to unnecessary panic buying rather than an actual shortage. Authorities assure that fuel chains remain operational and well-stocked, urging citizens to avoid contributing to the artificial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

 Global
3
The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

 India
4
Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026