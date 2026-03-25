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Hyderabad Authorities Debunk Fuel Shortage Myths Amid Panic Buying

Hyderabad officials urge citizens to ignore false fuel shortage claims, assuring adequate supply and no need for panic buying. Police and civil supply teams oversee petrol stations. The government prioritizes Piped Natural Gas, reinforcing its commitment to stable supply despite external conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:44 IST
Hyderabad Authorities Debunk Fuel Shortage Myths Amid Panic Buying
VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell rising panic among citizens, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar assured the public on Wednesday that there is enough fuel supply for the next sixty days, despite rumors of a fuel shortage. Addressing the undue frenzy at petrol stations, Sajjanar urged people not to believe or spread misleading social media posts. Firm measures are in place, with owners advised not to sell fuel in loose containers.

The misinformation has triggered panic buying, similar to situations recently observed in Rajkot, Surat, and Delhi, sparking fears of its spread to Hyderabad. Senior officials, including the Additional CP, District Collector, and Civil Supplies Officer, have confirmed the adequate fuel stock, emphasizing there's no need for alarm. Official presence at petrol stations is being ensured to maintain order.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana reinforced these assurances, affirming that sufficient stocks are maintained at supply points. Public reassurance was echoed by Sujata Sharma of the Ministry of Petroleum, who highlighted operational refineries and stable petrol and diesel prices. She stressed that the scare is unfounded, urging citizens not to follow the rumor mill. The ministry's priority remains domestic PNG supply, demonstrating its commitment to uninterrupted fuel availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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