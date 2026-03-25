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Telangana Quashes Fuel Shortage Rumors to Curb Panic Buying

Telangana's government reassures the public against unfounded rumors of fuel shortage. Despite panic buying driving a 25% demand surge, supply remains 22% above average. Authorities emphasize that there's no petroleum shortage, enforcing regulations against illegal fuel storage methods while urging citizens to purchase as per needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:44 IST
Telangana Quashes Fuel Shortage Rumors to Curb Panic Buying
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  • India

The Telangana government on Wednesday dispelled false rumors about a fuel shortage, encouraging the public to disregard such claims and prevent unnecessary panic buying across the state.

In response to widespread speculation that triggered alarm among motorists rushing to fuel stations in Hyderabad, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association confirmed sufficiency in stock. HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL supply chains are operating normally.

Telangana Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the abundant petroleum supplies, with stocks exceeding demand. Officials clamp down on illegal container use for carrying fuel, ensuring safe practices. Citizens were urged to eschew rumor-mongering while maintaining normal purchasing patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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