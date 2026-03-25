Telangana Quashes Fuel Shortage Rumors to Curb Panic Buying

The Telangana government on Wednesday dispelled false rumors about a fuel shortage, encouraging the public to disregard such claims and prevent unnecessary panic buying across the state.

In response to widespread speculation that triggered alarm among motorists rushing to fuel stations in Hyderabad, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association confirmed sufficiency in stock. HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL supply chains are operating normally.

Telangana Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the abundant petroleum supplies, with stocks exceeding demand. Officials clamp down on illegal container use for carrying fuel, ensuring safe practices. Citizens were urged to eschew rumor-mongering while maintaining normal purchasing patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)