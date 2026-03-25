Panic Buying Causes Fuel Chaos in Assam Despite Assurances

In Assam, panic buying of petrol and diesel was spurred by rumors of a fuel shortage circulating on social media. On Wednesday, long lines formed in front of petrol pumps across the state, particularly in Guwahati, where many stations were forced to close after running out of stock due to the rush.

The panic spread to other districts, including Golaghat, Nagaon, and Darrang. Despite the chaos, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota assured the public there was no actual shortage of fuel, attributing the frenzy to ''mischievous elements'' circulating misleading information. Kota emphasized that all suppliers, including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, reported adequate stock.

Further verification from the Petroleum Secretary and local administration confirmed that there was ample supply to meet Assam's normal requirements. Officials urged the public to remain calm and continue purchasing fuel as usual, while IOCL eased payment terms for retailers to ensure smooth operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)