Left Menu

Panic Buying Causes Fuel Chaos in Assam Despite Assurances

Reports of fuel shortages in Assam sparked panic buying in cities like Guwahati, causing queues and empty petrol pumps. Despite social media claims, the government and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota confirmed no supply shortages and blamed misinformation for the panic. Authorities encourage normal purchasing habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:01 IST
Panic Buying Causes Fuel Chaos in Assam Despite Assurances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam, panic buying of petrol and diesel was spurred by rumors of a fuel shortage circulating on social media. On Wednesday, long lines formed in front of petrol pumps across the state, particularly in Guwahati, where many stations were forced to close after running out of stock due to the rush.

The panic spread to other districts, including Golaghat, Nagaon, and Darrang. Despite the chaos, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota assured the public there was no actual shortage of fuel, attributing the frenzy to ''mischievous elements'' circulating misleading information. Kota emphasized that all suppliers, including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, reported adequate stock.

Further verification from the Petroleum Secretary and local administration confirmed that there was ample supply to meet Assam's normal requirements. Officials urged the public to remain calm and continue purchasing fuel as usual, while IOCL eased payment terms for retailers to ensure smooth operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026