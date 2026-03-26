Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Minister's Viral Video
Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration Minister, Narhari Zirwal, is embroiled in controversy after a video with a transwoman surfaced online, prompting the opposition Congress to demand his resignation. The video, allegedly showing compromising behavior, highlights moral concerns in state politics, with calls for accountability and ethical adherence in public office.
- Country:
- India
A storm of controversy surrounds Maharashtra's Food and Drugs Administration Minister, Narhari Zirwal, following the emergence of a video on social media. The video allegedly shows Zirwal in a compromising position with a transwoman at his official residence.
The opposition Congress has seized on the incident, branding it as an example of moral decline in the state's political sphere. They demand Zirwal's immediate resignation, describing his behavior as a 'blot on public life' and urging Chief Minister to act swiftly.
Social activist Anjali Damania and Congress leaders emphasize the need for accountability and adherence to ethical standards, pointing to recent bribery allegations within Zirwal's office as further reason for concern. Calls for a thorough investigation into the video's release add pressure on the minister.
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