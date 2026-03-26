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BJP Dominates Political Donations with Unprecedented Surge

A report reveals that donations to national parties increased by 161% in the fiscal year 2024-25, with the BJP receiving over ten times more than all other national parties combined. Corporate donations dominated the funding landscape, contributing 92.18% of total donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:56 IST
BJP Dominates Political Donations with Unprecedented Surge
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The latest report delivered by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) highlights a remarkable 161% surge in donations to national parties for the year 2024-25. Notably, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest beneficiary, collecting more than ten times the combined total of all other national parties.

Of the Rs 6,648.563 crore declared as donations above Rs 20,000, the BJP received a staggering Rs 6,074.015 crore from 5,522 donations. Meanwhile, the Congress secured Rs 517.394 crore from 2,501 donations. The Bahujan Samaj Party, consistent with its 19-year practice, reported no donations above Rs 20,000.

Corporate entities constituted the backbone of political funding, chipping in Rs 6,128.787 crore, representing 92.18% of all contributions. Individual donations reached Rs 505.66 crore, making up 7.61%. Prominent donors included the Prudent Electoral Trust, which alone contributed over Rs 2,413 crore, primarily to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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