BJP Dominates Political Donations with Unprecedented Surge

The latest report delivered by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) highlights a remarkable 161% surge in donations to national parties for the year 2024-25. Notably, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest beneficiary, collecting more than ten times the combined total of all other national parties.

Of the Rs 6,648.563 crore declared as donations above Rs 20,000, the BJP received a staggering Rs 6,074.015 crore from 5,522 donations. Meanwhile, the Congress secured Rs 517.394 crore from 2,501 donations. The Bahujan Samaj Party, consistent with its 19-year practice, reported no donations above Rs 20,000.

Corporate entities constituted the backbone of political funding, chipping in Rs 6,128.787 crore, representing 92.18% of all contributions. Individual donations reached Rs 505.66 crore, making up 7.61%. Prominent donors included the Prudent Electoral Trust, which alone contributed over Rs 2,413 crore, primarily to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)