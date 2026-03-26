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Flight Turbulence: CM's Mid-Air Delay

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's flight faced landing issues due to severe weather at Kolkata airport, forcing a delay. Returning from Paschim Bardhaman's Andal after election rallies, her chartered aircraft was unable to land amid rain and strong winds, causing a temporary suspension of flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:10 IST
Flight Turbulence: CM's Mid-Air Delay
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's return to Kolkata was interrupted on Thursday evening as her aircraft failed to land due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, according to officials.

Banerjee's chartered flight, departing from Andal after election rallies, encountered considerable turbulence. The plane circled above the city, unable to land, while severe weather conditions gripped Kolkata.

Airport operations were temporarily halted for about 20 minutes as adverse elements prevented flight descents. Officials confirmed the suspension was due to the challenging weather impacting the safety of landing procedures.

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