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BJP Leader K Annamalai Urged to Join Tamil Nadu Assembly Race

Vanathi Srinivasan urges BJP leader K Annamalai to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Annamalai, a former BJP state president, indicated he would not run in 2026 to focus on party duties. Last month, he stepped down as election in-charge for health reasons and was succeeded by Nainar Nagenthran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:11 IST
BJP Leader K Annamalai Urged to Join Tamil Nadu Assembly Race
K Annamalai
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BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan has called for K Annamalai to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election and become a party legislator. Annamalai, previously the state BJP president, contested unsuccessfully in the Aravakurichi constituency in 2021.

He recently stated his reluctance to run in the 2026 elections, citing his responsibilities as a party functionary. Last month, Annamalai resigned as the election in-charge for six Assembly constituencies due to his father's health concerns. Appointed state BJP president in July 2021, he was succeeded by Nainar Nagenthran in April 2025.

Vanathi Srinivasan, who herself was elected from Coimbatore South in 2021, expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects, indicating they are 'very bright.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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