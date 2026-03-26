BJP Leader K Annamalai Urged to Join Tamil Nadu Assembly Race

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan has called for K Annamalai to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election and become a party legislator. Annamalai, previously the state BJP president, contested unsuccessfully in the Aravakurichi constituency in 2021.

He recently stated his reluctance to run in the 2026 elections, citing his responsibilities as a party functionary. Last month, Annamalai resigned as the election in-charge for six Assembly constituencies due to his father's health concerns. Appointed state BJP president in July 2021, he was succeeded by Nainar Nagenthran in April 2025.

Vanathi Srinivasan, who herself was elected from Coimbatore South in 2021, expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects, indicating they are 'very bright.'

(With inputs from agencies.)