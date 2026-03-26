Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict

In a significant development, Israel claims to have successfully targeted and eliminated Alireza Tangsiri, the navy chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This move is part of Israel's ongoing operation against Iranian forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to targeting Iranian interests, highlighting Tangsiri's role in the attempted closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The situation remains tense as Iran, along with Hezbollah, responded with a series of attacks on Israeli territories, resulting in multiple injuries and heightened alert across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)