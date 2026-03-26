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Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Israel has announced the elimination of Iran's IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri. Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed continued military actions against Iran amidst rising tensions, including attacks from Iran and Hezbollah on Israeli territory. The conflict has intensified, with multiple injuries reported due to missile strikes in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:44 IST
Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israel claims to have successfully targeted and eliminated Alireza Tangsiri, the navy chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This move is part of Israel's ongoing operation against Iranian forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to targeting Iranian interests, highlighting Tangsiri's role in the attempted closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The situation remains tense as Iran, along with Hezbollah, responded with a series of attacks on Israeli territories, resulting in multiple injuries and heightened alert across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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