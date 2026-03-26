Urgent Call for Peace: De-escalation Efforts in Middle East Conflict
Farooq Abdullah has appealed for immediate de-escalation in the Iran-Israel-US conflict, emphasizing the need for diplomacy to ensure regional stability and global peace. Abdullah called on nations and mediators to facilitate dialogue and compromise, warning of the broader implications for security, trade, and humanitarian conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to stem the intensifying military conflict enveloping Iran, Israel, and the US, Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, has called for urgent de-escalation.
Abdullah emphasized the pressing need for restraint and dialogue, cautioning that ongoing hostilities threaten not only Middle Eastern stability but global peace as well.
With heightened tensions and increased military presence in the region, Abdullah warned that a prolonged conflict could have severe consequences on international security, trade, and humanitarian conditions. He urged global powers to leverage diplomatic channels for a peaceful resolution.
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