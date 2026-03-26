Inferno in Skycity: Swift Evacuations Avert Disaster in Ahmedabad

A significant fire broke out on Thursday morning in a third-floor flat of Skycity Riviera Elite, a multi-storey residential building in Ahmedabad, sparking a swift evacuation.

According to Additional Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia, the blaze, fuelled by wooden interiors, rapidly spread through the flat, completely destroying it and causing partial damage to two adjacent flats.

Firefighters from multiple stations, including Bopal, Thaltej, and Prahladnagar, responded promptly, ensuring the safety of residents by evacuating those from the third floor and above to the terrace. The fire was extinguished after a two-and-a-half-hour battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)