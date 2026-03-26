Inferno in Skycity: Swift Evacuations Avert Disaster in Ahmedabad
A fire erupted in the Skycity Riviera Elite building, Ahmedabad. No casualties occurred as residents were timely evacuated to safety. Firefighters battled the blaze for over two hours, which was intensified by wooden interiors. Adjacent flats suffered partial damage but the fire was eventually controlled.
- Country:
- India
A significant fire broke out on Thursday morning in a third-floor flat of Skycity Riviera Elite, a multi-storey residential building in Ahmedabad, sparking a swift evacuation.
According to Additional Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia, the blaze, fuelled by wooden interiors, rapidly spread through the flat, completely destroying it and causing partial damage to two adjacent flats.
Firefighters from multiple stations, including Bopal, Thaltej, and Prahladnagar, responded promptly, ensuring the safety of residents by evacuating those from the third floor and above to the terrace. The fire was extinguished after a two-and-a-half-hour battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)